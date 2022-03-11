Kent County police to play GRPD in annual Robert Kozminski tournament

Deputies with Kent County Sheriff's Office will play Saturday against officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — On Saturday, you have a chance to help honor a fallen Grand Rapids police officer who was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago.

The annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game will be held at Kenowa Hills High School.

Robert Kozminski was just 29 when he was shot and killed on July 8, 2007.

Deputies with Kent County Sheriff's Office will play against officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department in his honor.

The game originally began as a fundraiser in 2002.

“We started out as a fundraiser. One of our family members here at the sheriff's office was going through some difficult times. And so the basketball game started in 2002 to raise some money,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “And so 2008 actually marked the first year that the basketball game transitioned from not only a fundraising event, but even more important, it was an opportunity to honor Bobby's selfless sacrifice to our community, and to keep his memory alive.”

Each year, a different cause is selected to donate the game’s proceeds to. This year, the proceeds will be going to support a Kent County deputy supervisor whose wife is battling a rare cancer.



“The Kozminski family has just been tremendous,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “They've really inspired us to continue playing the game. And it's their way of being able to help those who may also be struggling in the community.”

The game is free to attend, but a raffle will be available to support the cause. The game is at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

