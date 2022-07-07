70s-themed Barbie Truck coming to Grand Rapids this Saturday

The truck will offer exclusive 70s-themed Barbie merch as part of its 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Malibu Barbie Truck is cruising into Grand Rapids this Saturday, bringing new merch and a retro feel to West Michigan!

The truck has a new 70s-inspired look as part of the 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour. Visitors can buy exclusive merch in different retro styles, including everything from t-shirts to mugs. The truck is also a photo opportunity for fans of all things Barbie.

Barbie enthusiasts can stock up their collection with the following items:

Barbie logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie logo hoodie

Tie dye bucket hat

Ring t-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set shopper tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach towel

Malibu Barbie necklace

Barbie logo mug

The items range in price from $12 to $75.

The Malibu Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour kicked off in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Malibu Barbie, which Mattel is touting as the original California girl.

After visiting Grand Rapids, the truck will be heading to Detroit on July 16. And if you don't have a chance to see it in Michigan, the Malibu Barbie Truck will be in Chicago on August 20.

Since the tour began, the truck has made stops all across the country.

The Malibu Barbie Truck will be at the Woodland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

