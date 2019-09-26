GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth is hosting the Be Great Tailgate at their Paul I. Philips Club.

The event will have silent and live auctions as well as a tailgate themed strolling dinner and drinks.

Tickets to the event include food and an open bar that's featuring a special tailgate drink and specialty craft beer. But the best part of all, is you get to help support the futures of kids in need.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and tickets are $100.

