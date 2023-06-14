'Beers at the Bridge' summer concert series returns to Ada Friday

The community can expect the same things that draw thousands of people to this event every year: Live music, delicious food and good beer.

ADA, Mich. — If you're looking for something fun to do this summer, a popular event is back this week! The ninth annual Beers at the Bridge summer concert series returns to Ada on Friday, June 16.

This year's series is at Legacy Park located at 7430 River Street in Ada. Leonard Field, the usual home for this event, is undergoing construction.

Beers at the Bridge is hosted by the Ada Township Downtown Development Authority and is a free family-friendly event.

The first concert will take place from 6-9 p.m. and will feature music from Soul Syndicate, a popular local band known for its high-energy horn section.

There will be special beer offerings from Gravel Bottom and Railtown Brewing Company.

