Free concert returns to Sixth Street Bridge, benefits West Michigan students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers of a concert and beer festival coming up this weekend in Grand Rapids hope it will be of great benefit to West Michigan children.

City Built Brewing Company is hosting its Bridge Blast Saturday on the Sixth Street Bridge to celebrate its fifth year in business.

There will be 11 breweries serving beer and six bands performing, along with food trucks from Street Chef Shaw, Tamales Mary and The Spot Food Truck. Money raised from the event will go to the Grand Rapids Public School Foundation.

"There's so many things that we fund through the foundation, we have five impact areas that includes sports, arts, music, stem, environmental and literacy," says Stephanie Andrews, CEO and President of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation. "But one of the things that is pretty near and dear to both of our hearts is making sure that our teachers have supplies."

"The hope is that we raise a lot of money and awareness for that organization and what they do for our students in Grand Rapids Public Schools," says Edwin Collazo, president and managing partner of City Built Brewing Company.

"Kids in the Grand Rapids community are our most valuable asset," says Andrews. "They are future leaders."

"We're excited to hopefully run a pretty good-sized check at the end of this," said Collazo.

Drinks will be served from the following:

City Built Brewing Co.

Transient Artisan Ales

Watermark Brewing Co.

HOMES Brewery

Ascension Brewing Co.

Batch Brewing Co.

Rake Beer Project

Speciation Cellars

Drafting Table Brewing Co.

Arvon Brewing Co.

Barrel + Beam

Live music will include the following bands:

Biomassive

J. RoB x Bedrock

The Elijah Russ Collective

Cosmic Knot

Nathan Walton & The Remedy

Goat Trip

The Bridge Blast will happen 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Entry is free but food and drink will be available for purchase.

