GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," is coming to Grand Rapids.

Hear Pink Floyd hits like "Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall" and more when Brit Floyd takes the stage at DeVos Performance Hall on April 8, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the DeVos Place or Van Andel Arena box offices.

Brit Floyd has performed over 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England in January 2011.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.