Broadway GR celebrating 35th anniversary

Broadway GR is recognizing their anniversary with a great show lineup and collaborations with local organizations, including dance groups, breweries and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids is recognizing its 35th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, they're offering a variety of shows for the whole family and partnering with local organizations.

As part of this celebration, Broadway GR is launching the "$35 for 35 Years" initiative, which encourages supporters to donate $35 in an effort to reach a goal of $35,000. The funds will be donated to the Broadway Arts Access Program. This will help kids, families and communities get free tickets to Broadway shows to make theater more accessible.

In addition, Broadway GR will be partnering with 35 local businesses and organizations to help expand Broadway's reach.

"We are really excited, because we're looking at this as a way to really introduce or maybe find ways to sustain all of the people who support Broadway, and we have a lot of things planned," said Jennifer Pascua, marketing director with Broadway GR.

Grand Rapids Original Swing Dance is also celebrating a milestone—the organization has been in Grand Rapids for 20 years. The group is partnering with Broadway GR to create an evening of dancing and Broadway tunes.

"We thought it'd be great to team up with Broadway Grand Rapids to do sort of a confab," said founder Steve Zaagman. "We're going to have some Broadway music, Broadway singers, and we're gonna learn some swing dancing on a Tuesday night during ArtPrize. So this is going to be a lot of fun."

Broadway GR is also collaborating with local restaurants, breweries and more.

The 2023-2024 season is offering more shows than usual, according to Pascua, and two shows are making their Michigan premieres—"Funny Girl," premiering in September, and "MJ," premiering next July.

The show lineup includes:

FUNNY GIRL: Sept. 19-24, 2023

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical: Nov. 7-12, 2023

Disney’s ALADDIN: Jan. 16-21, 2024

LES MISÉRABLES: March 5-10, 2024

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: April 23-28, 2024

WICKED: May 15-June 2, 2024

MJ: July 9-14, 2024

To learn more about Broadway GR, buy your tickets or contribute to the $35 for 35 Years initiative, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.