‘Sound The Alarm’ & save lives: Red Cross, Buffalo Wild Wings partnering for fire safety awareness

Meteorologist Blake Hansen will be participating in the Blazin’ Hot Wings Challenge to help raise awareness and money for smoke alarms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, May 31 is the Blazin’ Hot Wings Challenge! In a partnership between the Red Cross and Buffalo Wild Wings, the challenge will raise awareness and money for smoke alarms across West Michigan.

According to the Red Cross, housefires kill more people each year than all natural disasters combined. The Blazin' Hot Wings Challenge hopes to combat this by raising money for free smoke detectors for West Michiganders.

Since 2014, the Red Cross has installed over 70,400 free smoke detectors in homes across Michigan.

Meteorologist Blake Hansen is part of the Grand Rapids Red Cross team!

Participants have to follow these rules:

Each team will have a maximum of 10 challengers. One team per participating listed BWW.

Each participant will start with 10 wings. However, for each $100 the challenger can raise for their American Red Cross Chapter will be able to deduct one wing from the overall challenge. This can be deducted from any participant. Once the first participant finishes the second participant will begin, then the third, until the tenth participant finishes. At no time can the participants have condiments, drinks, or even take bathroom breaks during the contest.

This can be deducted from any participant.

The event with the Grand Rapids team will be taking place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 2035 28th Street SE. The public is welcome to attend to cheer on a team.

If you're interested in donating to support the cause, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.