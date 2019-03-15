HOLLAND, Mich. — If you're ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and want to get moving, Holland is where you'll want to be. The annual Holland Leprechaun Chase set up by the Holland Running Club is taking place on Saturday, March 16th and is supporting the mission of myTeam Triumph - Lakeshore Region.

myTeam Triumph's mission is to enhance the health and well-being of those with disabilities along Lake Michigan. Participants with disabilities are known as "Captains" and the athletes who push and pull the Captains on the course are called "Angels." The Angels will be paired with the captains and the 5K run/walk will go from Centennial Park to Windmill Island Gardens and back.

As it is a St. Patrick's Day event, everyone is encouraged to wear green or wear your favorite Irish costume!

There is also a kids' race called the "Pre-race Wee Chase" for those 8 years and under. If you're wanting to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your family in Holland, you can also watch the annual parade along 8th Street, which starts at noon.

“This year’s run will still include the crowd-pleasing gold coins at the end of the rainbow for the kids and will be further enhanced with a real live Leprechaun!” says Holland Running Club Race Director, Lin Light.

“We are very excited to be offering a professionally chip-timed race this year by partnering with Epic Timing of Grand Rapids. This is the first year we have offered timing as we work to add features participants come to expect in events like The Leprechaun Chase. Another change is the race beneficiary, myTeamTriumph – Lakeshore. The Holland Running Club’s mission is to ‘support runners of all abilities in our community’ and we could not think of a more fitting partner. MyTeamTriumph makes it possible for individuals with special needs to be able to participate in numerous runs along the Lakeshore. The proceeds of the race will support the purchase of specialized race chairs for our local Captains.” added Jon Meengs, Holland Running Club President.

“myTeam Triumph is currently accepting registrations to form one or more myTeam TRIUMPH teams for this year’s St. Paddy’s Leprechaun Chase 5K race," says myTeam Triumph spokesperson, Keith Lubbers.

If you're interested in participating in the race, click here.

You can find the Holland Running Club on Facebook and on Instagram.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.