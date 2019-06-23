If you are planning to catch some fireworks this summer but aren't sure where you'll get the best show, we've got you covered. There are planned fireworks shows all across Michigan, in the days surrounding July 4.

With the help of the West Michigan Tourist Association, we put together a list of some you may want to plan your trip around.

Marquette: Watch fireworks soar over the shores of Lake Superior in Marquette on July 4th. Before the evening’s finale, visitors are encouraged to take in the International Food Fest, Fourth of July Parade, and Boat Parade, all taking place in Lower Mattson Park or downtown, making for a great way to enjoy Independence Day. For a full schedule please visit the Travel Marquette website.

Drummond Island: Head to Drummond Island for the annual town parade and amazing fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Pins Restaurant at Drummond Island Resort & Convention Center will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner making it a fun place to gather with family and friends before and after the festivities.

Thompsonville: Celebrate the Fourth of July all week long with events and activities galore at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. There’s something for everyone to enjoy with golf scrambles, family carnival, fireworks, 4Ks, live music, chairlift rides, and more.

Cadillac: The Cadillac Freedom Festival is held annually the first weekend in July to celebrate our nation’s freedom and independence. This year’s event takes place July 5th-7th and includes a carnival, 5K run, free kids activities, fishing tournament, watermelon eating contest, live music, and more, culminating in fireworks over Lake Cadillac at 10:00 pm Sunday evening.

Bellaire: Shanty Creek Resort kicks off the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, July 3rd with the Freedom Festival. Enjoy kids’ games and activities, bounce houses, live music, food and drinks, lawn games, disc golf, swimming, face painting, and more. The evening welcomes a bonfire with s’more kits and a fireworks show at dusk.

Petoskey: Come to the Village at Bay Harbor in Petoskey on July 3rd and enjoy an always amazing show by the Petoskey Steel Drum Band with an unparalleled fireworks display over Bay Harbor Lake starting at dusk. Get your seat on the lawn early, as it’s always a spectacular show in Bay Harbor for fireworks night. Enjoy the most unique parade on the Fourth of July, including gem cars, specialty and vintage vehicles, the Michigan Stiltwalker, decorated bikes, costumes, candy for the kids, and so much more starting at 11:00 am on Main Street.

Grayling: Fourth of July fireworks begin at dusk on Thursday, July 4th in downtown Grayling.

Central Lake: The July 4th Independence Day Celebration in Central Lake features a pancake breakfast, arts and crafts bazaar, parade at noon, strawberry social, library book fair, children’s events, Lions Club chicken BBQ dinner, and fireworks show at dusk. Visit the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce for full schedule of events.

Holland: The Holland Independence Day Celebration Freedom & Fireworks starts at 12:30 pm July 4th in Kollen Park, with kids games, martial arts demonstrations, live music throughout the day, and fireworks at dusk over Lake Macatawa to the sounds of live, patriotic music (estimated start time 10:25 pm). There will also be food booths serving late lunch and dinner.

Muskegon: Muskegon Rockstock is back July 4-6th at Heritage Landing with great rock music, fireworks, raffles, face painting, food, beverages, and cold Budweiser. Tickets are available now. Active duty military and veterans get in free. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. each night, with an amazing fireworks finale at dusk on the 4th of July. A carnival midway has been added for this year, and takes place from July 3–7th.

Spend some time out on Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan, enjoy a great sunset, and top it off with a great fireworks show with one of the best seats on the water aboard Aquastar Cruises. The Aquastar leaves the dock at 8:30 pm on the 4th and returns after the fireworks show. Appetizers will be served and beverages will be available for purchase.

Thursday, July 4th at dusk, enjoy “Fireworks on Deck” aboard the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum! It’s the “best seat in the house” for the awesome display over Muskegon Lake. The World War II landing ship is located at the Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon, just yards from the fireworks site.

Grand Rapids: Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the Independence Day fundraiser, Front Row for the Fireworks, held Saturday, July 6th to coincide with the City of Grand Rapids’ fireworks show. The night includes patriotic music playing on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, Chaffee Planetarium shows, and rides on the 1928 Spillman Carousel, as well as a unique Museum-wide scavenger hunt for the family. At dusk, visitors can head outside to the enclosed lawn seating areas or stay inside the Museum for air-conditioned comfort to have an amazing view of the fireworks as they burst over the Grand River. Tickets available here.

JW Marriott Grand Rapids invites high rollers to prolong Independence Day celebrations with its star(s and stripes)-studded package, “Red, White and Exclusive,” July 6th to coincide with the Grand Rapids fireworks. For a cool $6,500, groups of eight or fewer will experience:

● Overnight accommodations in Founder’s Suite

● Private dining experience with personal chef

● Private fireworks viewing party on helipad

● Breakfast at six.one.six

July 6th WP Patio Fireworks Viewing Party at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck tickets are on sale now. $50+tax+22% gives you a guaranteed spot on the patio all night. Veterans can get a ticket for $35. Party is from 6:00 p.m. -midnight. Food is served until 10:00 p.m.

Ludington: Celebrate all week at the Ludington Jaycees Freedom Festival, July 3rd-7th, at Stearns Park Beach in downtown Ludington. Independence Day celebrations begin July 3rd with a Children & Pet Parade, and ramp up on July 4th with the annual holiday Grand Parade and Freedom Festival Fireworks. The fun continues for the weekend with the West Shore Fine Art Fair in Rotary Park and the free concerts of Ludrock at Waterfront Park, July 6th-7th.

Watch the fireworks from the water on the S.S. Badger Fourth of July Fireworks Shoreline Cruise. This special shoreline cruise aboard the S.S. Badger on Thursday, July 4th will be leaving the Ludington dock at 9:00 pm and returning after the fireworks. The ship will cruise along the Ludington shoreline until sunset and then get into position outside the breakwall to give guests a fabulous view of the waterfront fireworks display.

Silver Lake: Enjoy the Thunder Over the Dunes fireworks in Silver Lake on the 4th of July to see this unique display from the Silver Lake Sand Dunes and around the lake. Fireworks start at 10:00 pm.

Whitehall/Montague: Beginning at 10:00 am, the White Lake Area 4th of July Parade will travel from Whitehall City Hall to Downtown Montague. Over 100 entries are involved in this family fun and annual parade. Fireworks begin at dusk and are viewable from both Montague and Whitehall downtown areas.

Newaygo: You are invited to Freedom Fest July 6th on the CauseWay in Croton Township. Freedom Fest features live music, food and a beer tent (including non-alcoholic beverages), and street vendors.

St. Joseph: Enjoy carnival games, live music, family fun, and fireworks at Red White & Boom, July 6th, at the Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph.

South Haven: Celebrate Independence Day in South Haven at the Light Up the Lake Fireworks & Fourth of July Parade! On the 3rd of July, gather around North and South Beaches for the ultimate fireworks show at dusk, then gather on Phoenix Street for the annual parade on the 4th of July. Not only is South Haven celebrating its 150th anniversary with a year-long series of events, the Fourth of July Parade will be celebrating its 170th anniversary. To honor these significant milestones, the Fourth of July committee has established the theme “South Haven: Honoring our Past, Focused on the Present, Imagining our Future.”

Saugatuck: Fourth of July is a blast in Saugatuck/Douglas. The waterfront festival features live music, food, children’s activities, and more, not to mention fireworks over the Kalamazoo River!

Coldwater: Experience hometown festivals at their best in Coldwater Country. Kick off Independence Day in Quincy with the annual 4th of July Parade and Rotary BBQ at Quincy Park. Head back to Coldwater for fireworks over Heritage Park that evening. Make a long weekend of your getaway and stay for the Fireworks Spectacular over Coldwater Lake on July 6th.

