Champagne brunch fundraiser to be held at the Sweet House

A historic landmark in Grand Rapids is raising money for renovations by hosting a brunch this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

The all-you-can-eat menu offers dozens of breakfast favorites including a deluxe omelet station, Belgium waffles and crab cakes. A cash bar will also be available.

Joseff VanHorn, owner of YoChef’s and executive chef for the Sweet House Foundation, said this is much more than your average Sunday brunch.

“It's an experience. It's in a beautiful antique home, and it's full service. We're going to have my wonderful staff there. It just brings you back and brings back the nostalgia of the traditional Sunday brunch. We're talking ice carving, live music and a beautiful array of desserts and seafood,” VanHorn said. “Everybody is welcome at the Sweet House. Vegan, vegetarian and the meat lovers are all going to find something great to enjoy.”

Part of the money from the event will be used to help preserve the Sweet House, which has stood in downtown Grand Rapids since the mid 1860s. Sunday’s event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sweet House. Reservations need to be made by 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

A similar fundraiser has been planned for Friday, March 17, but instead of brunch, it’s a St. Patrick’s Day dinner party.

“Everybody's turning Irish, and it's going to be wonderful,” VanHorn said. “We're having an authentic Irish meal. It's a four-course meal that you’ll be able to come in, sit down and enjoy. Appetizers, salad, your entrée of choice and then this beautiful Bailey's Irish Cream cheesecake made from scratch, of course. And at the same time, there's going to be an Irish band. It starts at 5:30, so you're in and out, then you can go drink all the green beer you want.”

To make a reservation for either event, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.