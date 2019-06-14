GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Each year Grand Rapids' American Legion Post 459 -- and its American Auxiliary Unit -- hosts a bar tending fundraiser to benefit men and women who have served our country, and this year is no different.

On Friday, June 14, the post will host "Tips for Troops." Each of the bartenders on shift during the event will donate a portion of their tips to the Michigan Wounded and Returning Warrior Program. The program provides financial assistance, post-traumatic stress workshops, help with disability claims as well as other services.

So far this year, organizers have raised $2,300 and hope to add to that number this weekend with a big turnout.

Friday's event will be held the American Legion Post 459, located at 658 Michigan St NE in Grand Rapids. The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 12 midnight. 13 On Your Side's Angela Cunningham will be a guest bartender.

