COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — For the 22nd year, the Christmas Lite Show is back at Fifth Third Ballpark, with more than a million lights, strung along two miles.

The drive-through light show has tunnels, animated displays, and several new attractions for this season.

This Saturday, Nov. 23, is your only chance to see the show up close, during the Winter Wonder Walk. You can stroll at your own pace, enjoy hot cocoa and meet Santa's reindeer.

This event is free for kids 5 and under, $10 for kids 6 to 12, and $20 for anyone older than 12. Keep in mind, registration increases $5 the day of the walk.

The Lite Show opens to cars on Nov. 27, and will run until Jan. 4. Check it out from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can buy tickets on the Lite Show's website.

