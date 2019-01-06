GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

If you love music, food and beer all benefiting a good cause, the Sixth Street Park and Bridge in Grand Rapids is the place to be on Saturday, June 8.

The Bridge Blast is happening from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. and includes barre on the bridge, a 1K bridge run, a doggie photo booth and local food and brews.

The fun is free from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets for the festivities from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. run from $15 to $50.

The Student Advancement Foundation helps provide Grand Rapids Public Schools students academic opportunities in literacy, arts education, physical wellness, environmental education, and math, science and technology.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.