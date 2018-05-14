KENTWOOD, Mich. - The City of Kentwood’s Summer Concert Series is retuning with free concerts on select Thursday nights this summer.
Headliners include The Crane Wives, May Erlewine and The Moxie Strings.
A variety of food trucks will be at each concert if you're hungry. If you want something to drink, and you're at least 21, bring your favorite six-pack or bottle of wine.
You're also going to want to bring a blanket or chair to sit on.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall.
The full lineup:
- Thursday, June 14 - The Adams Family
- Thursday, June 21 - May Erlewine
- Thursday, July 12 - Big Dudee Roo
- Thursday, July 19 - The Moxie Strings
- Thursday, July 26 - The Crane Wives
- Thursday, Aug. 2 - Blue Soul Express
