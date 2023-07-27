The Coast Guard City letters are up as Grand Haven prepares for festival

Festival organizers shared on Facebook Thursday that the letters were in place below the anchor on Dewey Hill, welcoming festivalgoers to "COAST GUARD CITY USA."

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's annual Coast Guard Festival begins Friday, and the letters are up on Dewey Hill in anticipation.

The festival will kick off Friday July 28 and run until Sunday August 6. The week will be full of events for everyone, from ship tours and parades to tribute bands and a national memorial service.

Here's a full list of events:

Parades

There are three parades this year. Here's when you can expect them:

Kids Parade: Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Parade of Ships: Monday, July 31 at 1 p.m.

Grand Parade: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 11:45 a.m.

Fireworks

Aug. 7 after dark

Featured Concerts

Simply Queen: Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Woodstock Revival: Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Caverners - A Tribute to the Beatles: Monday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Country Legends Tribute: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Trilogy Classics Live: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The Modern Gentlemen/Fireworks: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Ship Tours

Don't miss your chance to tour the USCGC MACKINAW, USCGC BRISTOL BAY, and the USCGC KATMAI BAY in Escanaba Park! The ships can be toured during these designated tour times! Posted by Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival on Monday, July 17, 2023

Other Events

Cardboard Boat Race Competition: Saturday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Cruise-in Car Show: Sunday, July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Flea on Seventh: Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carnival: Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5

National Memorial Service: Friday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

Parking Locations:

The park-and-ride will be available from 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Downtown Drop-Off Location:

• 3rd Street and Columbus Ave

Places to park:

• Harbor Island (Wednesday/Thursday/Friday. 4 p.m. -11 p.m.)

• Elementary School (Grand Haven)

• Griffin Elementary School (Grand Haven)

• Trinity Reformed Church (Grand Haven)

• First Christian Reformed Church (Grand Haven)

• First Baptist Church (Spring Lake)

• All Shores Wesleyan Church (Spring Lake)

• Ferrysburg City Hall

History

Honoring the men and women of the United States Coast Guard is deeply rooted in Grand Haven.

The Coast Guard Sector Field Office facility is at 601 S Harbor Drive.

According to organizers, the festival began as a picnic with Coast Guard personnel. Today, the festival brings more than 350,000 people to West Michigan to participate in the celebration.

In 1998, Congress and the President officially honored Grand Haven with the designation of "Coast Guard City, USA." There have been 31 cities named as a Coast Guard city, but Grand Haven has the honor of being the first to earn the title.

You can learn more about the history of the Grand Haven Coast Guard here.

