NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Harbor Cinema, located between Muskegon and Norton Shores, will be hosting a community get-together in the form of a Community Zombie Walk!

The event welcomes all ages. Events include Zombie Zumba, zombie makeup and a zombie photo shoot along some very scenic locations.

The event will begin and end at Harbor Cinema and will go up and down Henry Street. After the walk, there will be a special showing of "The Addams Family."

The event is Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. Event organizers hope it will help bring the community together.

