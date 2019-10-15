GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Let the cuteness commence!

Corgis will take over Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"Corgis in the Park" organizers want to get as many short-legged, fluffy corgis in one place as possible to raise awareness and funds for Paws with a Cause. This is the 5th year this incredibly adorable parade of corgis has taken place.

Courtesy photos

Courtesy photos

Not only will there be a parade, but there will be high-jump events, a Halloween costume contest and fenced-in playtime fort he pups all day long. There will be entertainment by GV Groove, an acapella group from Grand Valley State University and food trucks and carts on site. Corgi breeders will also be on site, in case you're thinking about a Corgi puppy for your family.

Corgis in the Park is a free event, but its suggested that participants and fans donate $5. Paws with a Cause helps to provide people with disabilities and even children with autism with high-trained, helpful dogs -- just like 13 ON YOUR SIDE's previous Paws pups CJ and Rae. Fully-trained dogs from Paws are free to those in need, but the cost to raise one is about $30,000.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.