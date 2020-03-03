MUSKEGON, Mich. — Indoor motorcycle ice racing is returning to Muskegon at the end of March for the first time in 30 years.

Rebel Road is partnering with the Muskegon Motorcycle Club to host the Dan Raymond Invitational on Friday, March 20 at the Mercy Health Arena. The event will benefit the Child Abuse County of Muskegon County.

Tickets for children under 12 years old are free and adult tickets are $15. They can be purchased in advance at the box office or online. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the races start at 7 p.m.

The executive director of the child abuse organization said she is excited to bring indoor ice racing back to downtown Muskegon.

"We couldn't think of any better way to celebrate Muskegon's rich motorcycle history while working to prevent child abuse," said Kyleen Gee.

Muskegon is known for hosting Michigan's largest motorcycle rally every July.

RELATED: Heat doesn't stop motorcycle rallies in Muskegon

RELATED: Motorcycles take over Muskegon for Rebel Road and Muskegon Bike Time

The event at the end of March will feature multiple races throughout the night in different classes, including a professional class that will be racing for thousands of dollars in prize money. Kids will also be able to participate in amateur heats.

Ice racing motorcycles have metal studs that are placed in the tires to help with traction as the riders travel on the ice at high speeds. There is also a rubber race tire that does not have any studs.

The family-friendly event will offer giveaways and activities throughout the night for everyone to enjoy.

"Whether you're a die-hard biker or you can't tell a Harley from a Honda, there will be plenty of thrills and spills to keep everyone entertained," Gee said.

The Dan Raymond Invitational is named in honor of Dan Raymond, who opened the Raymond Motor & Cycle Company in Muskegon in 1919 and organized the Muskegon Motorcycle Club in 1920, making it in existence longer than the American Motorcycle Association.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.