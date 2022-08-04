'Donut & Beer Fest' returns to Michigan this October

After traveling to Ohio in 2021, the festival is back in Michigan this fall.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An event that Homer Simpson would lose his mind over is coming to Battle Creek in October.

The Donut & Beer Fest kicked off in 2017 in Kalamazoo and later moved to Columbus, OH in 2021. And now it is back in Michigan, in partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

The event will take place at MCCU Field in Battle Creek on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with VIP early access at noon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 9 and can be purchased at DonutAndBeerFest.com. Festival organizers warn that tickets have sold out in the past and to get yours early.

There are several different ticket options and kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

VIP - $55

Early entry to the festival at 12 p.m. with music and games

Souvenir sampling cup

Branded lanyard

10 beer sampling tokens

10 donut sampling tokens

"Donut worry. Beer happy." hat

General Admission - $40

Admission to the festival at 1 p.m. with live music and games

Souvenir sampling cup

Branded lanyard

7 beer sampling tokens

7 donut sampling tokens

VIP Non-Alcohol Ticket - $40

Admission to the festival at 12 p.m. with live music and games

Souvenir sampling cup

Branded lanyard

5 non-alcohol cider sampling tokens

10 donut sampling tokens

General Admission Non-Alcohol Ticket - $30

Admission to the festival at 1 p.m. with live music and games

Souvenir sampling cup

5 non-alcohol cider sampling tokens

7 donut sampling tokens

In past years, Donut & Beer Fest has boasted over 20 donut vendors from Michigan and Ohio, as well as over two dozen beer vendors from across the country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.