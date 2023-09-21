Downtown Holland now accepting entries for Parade of Lights

The most important requirement for participation? To be decorated from top to bottom with holiday lights!

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland's annual Parade of Lights is now accepting entries for the 2023 community-wide parade.

Coordinators for the event encourage local businesses, corporations, schools, non-profit organizations, churches and families to participate.

The most important requirement for participation? To be decorated from top to bottom with holiday lights!

The Parade of Lights will begin at 6:30 pm at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue in Downtown Holland and continues west down Eighth Street until it reaches the Eighth Street Market Place, home of the Holiday Kerstmarkt.

There will be over 75 floats in the parade, trucks, marching bands, walkers and more. At the end of the parade will be Santa Claus, greeting everyone as he makes his way down 8th Street.

To enter the Parade of Lights, businesses and organizations must complete the online application found here.

