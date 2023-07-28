Dragon Boat Races returning to Grand River for third annual Global Water Fest

The two day event will take place at Canal Park and feature the returning Dragon Boat Races on Saturday and Sunday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This weekend Grand Rapids is hosting their third annual Global Water Fest.

The races will take place at varying times all throughout the weekend, and new this year, canoes and kayaks will be available through GR Outdoors. Paddle boards will also be provided by 4THE22, a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates and provide solutions.

Guests are also welcome to bring their own watercrafts.

The event is presented by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation and will also feature global cuisine, works by local artisans and live entertainment. The event is free and family-friendly.

Also starting this year, there will be a community paddle session where attendees can ride the dragon boats and paddle in the Grand River.

For more information and a complete schedule of events you can visit globalwaterfestgr.com or check out their Facebook event page.

