GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - West Michigan 'wobbled' before they 'gobbled' this Thanksgiving, to help Grand Rapids Public School students participate in athletics.

The 2018 Turkey Trot took off from Fulton Street outside the Van Andel Arena this morning. It wound through the downtown area and ended inside the arena. The 5K run/walk is put on by GRPS and Blue Care Network of Michigan.

Last year, the race raised more than $70,000 for GRPS athletics. The funds helped more than 6,000 students participate in after-school activities.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the support that the community shows Grand Rapids Public Schools and our students,” said Kurt Johnson, GRPS Executive Director of K-12 Athletics. “Even though the crowds get bigger and bigger every year, we have plenty of room so we invite everyone to come on out and support a great cause.”

