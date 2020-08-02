HOLLAND, Michigan — A Zeeland-based advertising agency is hosting an Oscars viewing party Sunday evening to benefit a nonprofit organization that supports families who experience infant loss.

David & Brooks is hosting the event at the new @Home Realit building downtown from 7:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to live like the famous actors for a night by walking down the red carpet showing off their best dresses and suits. Throughout the night, the attendees will also predict the winners of the first five categories of the award show. There will also be food and drinks provided.

Ticket proceeds from Sunday's event will benefit the Ella Foundation. Tickets are $20 to $25. The event is only open to people 21 years old and older. For tickets, click here.

After losing two children—one to stillbirth and one to miscarriage—Amy and Alex Mowery started the foundation, named after their first child they lost, Ella Marie. She arrived as a stillborn just three days before her due date, according to the organization's Facebook page.

Losing Ella made the couple realize that there was no faith-based organization that helped families that experienced miscarriage, stillbirth and infant loss. So they started the foundation in 2011 and it has been helping families ever since, according to the Facebook post.

The Ella Foundation Hi! For those of you who may not know me or our story I wanted to say hi and introduce myself and my family. My name is Amy Mowery. I married my amazing husband Alex in 2007. In late 2008 we...

"Some of us share the heartache of losing a child and some are looking to see how we can help someone we love who is walking that journey through grief. Whatever it may be I'm here if you need to talk," Amy Mowery said on the organization's Facebook page.

Along with offering families who lost a newborn child with the opportunity to talk to someone who endured a similar situation, the foundation also sends out care packages, flowers, edible arrangements and a financial gift to families.

The packages are filled with blankets, stuffed animals, necklaces and poems. Amy Mowery said the blanket and stuffed animal are the most important to her.

"...because often times parents long to hold their sweet babe and these items can host as something for them to hold closely," she said in a post on the organization's website.

The Mowerys have three healthy children: Ayden, Avel and Anabelle.

Donations can be made to the foundation through its website.

