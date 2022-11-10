Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

Michiganders can learn about payment plans, connect with local groups offering energy assistance and sign up for an assistance plan on-site.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills.

The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.

Michiganders can learn about payment plans, connect with local groups offering energy assistance and sign up for an assistance plan on-site.

The fair will also act as a listening session for officials to hear customer feedback on the affordability and accessibility of energy.

Representatives from MPSC, DTE, TrueNorth Community Services and Consumers Energy will be available at the fair.

In addition, attendees can win an energy efficiency kit in a drawing.

The fair is from 4-7 p.m. at the West Michigan Works! office on Straight Avenue NW. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online here.

