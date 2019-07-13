Looking for a way to enjoy summer and take the load off after a stressful week of work and dealing with kids out of school? Why not head outside for a free community yoga class!

Funky Buddha Yoga is offering free outdoor classes every Sunday through August 25. There are classes at Centennial Park in Holland from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at Wilcox Park in Eastown from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The classes are 60 minutes of Power Flow classes. All ages are welcome, registration isn't required. Remember to dress for the weather and bring your yoga essentials!

To RSVP for the Holland location, click here. To RSVP for the Eastown location, click here.

If weather happens to not cooperate, a call will be made the afternoon of classes and Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse will announce any cancellations on their social media channels and their event pages.

