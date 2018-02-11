GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Saturday, Nov. 3, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting its Ethnic Heritage Festival.

The day-long event features music, dance, crafts and food that represent the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and activities are included with general admission to the museum. The festival runs until 2:30 p.m.

A schedule of events can be seen here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM