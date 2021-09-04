Events happening in West Michigan this Labor Day weekend

Still looking for plans to fill your Labor Day weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out this list of events in West Michigan.

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 6! Events all across West Michigan will be honoring our workforce, and there’s sure to be something that catches your eye for the holiday weekend.

Cedar Springs

The annual Labor Day airshow in Cedar Springs will feature the Wolverine Skyhawks as they navigate remote-controlled airplanes. Admission is free, and food and ice cream will be available for purchase at the event. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Belding

The Belding Labor Day Celebration Committee has organized a “Back to the 80s”-themed weekend of food, games, karaoke and more! Beginning Friday, Sept. 3 through Labor Day, a jam-packed schedule will include multiple parades, fireworks and music. For a full list of events, click here.

Sparta

Looking for something more athletic? The Run Like a Moose 5K, hosted by Camp Lake, will take participants on a scenic trail starting and ending at the Sparta Moose Lodge. Fees will benefit the Camp Lake Association and Moose Heart Charities. For more information or to register for the race, click here.

Muskegon

The 16th annual Labor Day Cars for Cancer show and cruise will take place in Muskegon Sunday and Monday. All proceeds will go to the Johnson Center for Cancer Care at Mercy Health. The event kicks off Sunday with a cruise around West Michigan and gates open at the Lakes Mall at 7 a.m. Monday.

Want to get your workout in before celebrating? Breathe and Believe Fitness in Muskegon will be hosting a free Labor Day parking lot workout Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. Participants only need to bring a water bottle and towel. For more information, click here.

Holland/Zeeland

The annual Labor Day Truck Parade will begin in Zeeland at 9:15 a.m. and end in Holland. The parade will feature big trucks, giveaways and ice cream. Since 2006, the truck parade has been honoring the products and workers of local businesses. For more information on the parade, click here.

Ada

If you’re looking for an outdoorsy Labor Day event, this hike may be for you! Hosted by Dreamgoats, the event takes participants on a mile-long hike in Ada on an unpaved trail – accompanied by a group of goats. Hikes begin at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 per person. More information can be found here.

Saugatuck

Wrap up your holiday weekend with laughter at Fish Camp Comedy! The show, hosted at Saugatuck Fish Camp, will feature three Michigan comedians and offer a variety of food and drinks to accompany the performers. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.