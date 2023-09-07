Come 'Dance, Dance' with Fall Out Boy at Van Andel Arena in March 2024

Iconic rock band Fall Out Boy is stopping in Grand Rapids on March 26, 2024. Tickets go on sale next week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With multiple stadium shows and sold-out venues under their belt, Fall Out Boy isn't quite ready to say "thanks for the memories" to the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour.

The band is extending their tour, now called So Much For (2our) Dust, and will be making a stop in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The North American tour began on June 21 and wrapped up on Aug. 6. Each show on the tour began with a Magic 8 Ball that selects a song that has never been played before to kick off the setlist, which inspired a TikTok trend.

The tour comes after the band released their eighth studio album, "So Much (For) Stardust" in March.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and Games We Play.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and open to the public on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased online. Prices vary based on the seat. Get your tickets here.

The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

