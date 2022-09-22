Fall Farmgirl Flea Market returns to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds

With 185 vendors, thousands of flea market enthusiasts are expected to attend.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Thousands of shoppers are expected to fill the Hudsonville Fairgrounds starting Friday afternoon for the Farmgirl Flea Market.

The market happens three times a year with a spring and fall market at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds and a Christmas market at Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale.

You'll find everything from antique furniture to fall décor and an array of handmade items.

The market was founded by Hudsonville residents in 2016 and draws hundreds of small business vendors every time.

"We have people who tailgate before the market. It really has become quite an event," said market co-owner Karen Mead. "We are so proud of our vendors who take the time and we are so proud to be in Hudsonville and so grateful for the shoppers who come out so we can keep it going."

The market will also include concessions, a beer and wine tent, food trucks and live music.

Friday from 4-8 p.m. is the Farmgirl Flea Market Early Buyer Night. Admission is $15, which also gets you in Saturday.

Saturday's hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is $5. Tickets are now only available at the gate.

“There are ample opportunities for community members to get involved with the local vendors and artisans," said co-owner Jessica Plaisier. "We are so excited to meet everyone that comes out and supports local!”

For more information on the flea market, click here.

