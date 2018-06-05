GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - From May 13 until May 19, Grand Rapids is celebrating Cider Week GR. That means there area events across the city and nearby areas celebrating West Michigan's cider industry.

As one of America's largest producers of apples, it makes sense that Michigan would have a booming craft cider industry, too.

There are events every day of Cider Week GR celebrating the cider scene and the whole week culminates with a cider festival on Gillett Bridge in Grand Rapids.

Farmhaus Cider Company is participating in Cider Week GR with tastings at local markets and bars. They joined us in studio to talk a bit about what they have to offer for the event.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

