GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Festival of the Arts is turning 50 years old. The festival brings together local artists, delicious food and live performances.

One of the most notable live performances comes from the Grand Rapids Ballet. That's happening Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a number of road closures downtown, so give yourself extra time if you plan to head to the festival.

Most of the road closures are around Calder Plaza. They include:

Ottawa Ave from Michigan to Louis

Lyon Street from Monroe to Division

Pearl Street from Monroe to Division

Fountain Street from Ottawa to Ionia

Ionia from Fountain Street to Crescent

Monroe Center from Monroe to Ionia

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .