The 42nd Annual Hispanic Festival offers a weekend filled with family-friendly fun, right in the heart of Grand Rapids.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is putting on the three-day festival, from Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The festivities kick off in Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids at 5 p.m. Friday, until 12 a.m. On Friday night, there will also be a vigil for the victims of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

On Saturday the festival goes from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The final day is Sunday, from 12 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, kids activities, dancing, food, beverages, and more to showcase Latin American culture.

More than 25,000 people are expected to take part.

The event is free, and open to the public.

