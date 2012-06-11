x
Festivals, events coming back to West Michigan this summer

Credit: Courtesy of Matt DeYoung / Tribune file photo
As of now, the Coast Guard Festival committee is planning to hold the late-summer festival as planned.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the state, festivals and events are returning to West Michigan.

Here's some of the events you can look forward to heading into summer.

Ionia Free Fair

  • July 16-24
  • More information can be found here.

Festival of the Arts:

  • June 4-6
  • More information can be found  here.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

  • June 11-12
  • More information can be found  here.

Faster Horses Festival

  • July 16-18
  • You can purchase tickets and see the concert lineup here.

Gypsy Goddess Festival

  • June 4-6
  • More information can be found here.

Coast Guard Festival

  • July 30 - August 8
  • More information can be found here.

Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion

  • June 4-6
  • Register and learn more here.

Concerts on the Green

  • Every Thursday in June
  • Find a list of artists and times here.

Lakeshore Art Festival

  • June 26-27
  • More information can be found here.

Art on the Mall

  • June 4-5
  • More information can be found here.

Allegan County Fair

  • September 10-18
  • Find more information here.

If there are any events we missed, contact us at news@13onyourside.com.

