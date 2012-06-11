Festivals, events coming back to West Michigan this summer

As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the state, festivals and events are returning to West Michigan.
Here's some of the events you can look forward to heading into summer.
Ionia Free Fair
- July 16-24
- More information can be found here.
Festival of the Arts:
- June 4-6
- More information can be found here.
Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival
- June 11-12
- More information can be found here.
Faster Horses Festival
- July 16-18
- You can purchase tickets and see the concert lineup here.
Gypsy Goddess Festival
- June 4-6
- More information can be found here.
Coast Guard Festival
- July 30 - August 8
- More information can be found here.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion
- June 4-6
- Register and learn more here.
Concerts on the Green
- Every Thursday in June
- Find a list of artists and times here.
Lakeshore Art Festival
- June 26-27
- More information can be found here.
Art on the Mall
- June 4-5
- More information can be found here.
Allegan County Fair
- September 10-18
- Find more information here.
