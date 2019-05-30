MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Relay for Life is a community fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life works to fight cancer by raising awareness and money all while remembering those who've lost their lives to the disease and celebrating those who've made it to remission.

Relay for Life of Muskegon County is just one of the many Relay for Life events that are happening in West Michigan. That event is happening on Friday, May 31 starting at 2 p.m. at Mona Shores High School (1121 Seminole Rd. Norton Shores).

