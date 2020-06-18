First-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival happening this weekend

All the fun is taking place this Saturday, June 20.

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Ahoy! Grab ye eye patch and a hook and head to Mackinaw City! That's where you'll find pirate themed costumes, competitions and a pirate cruise at the first-ever Great Lakes Pirate Festival!

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry is based in Mackinaw City and the owner and operator of the Good Fortune pirate ship - which is traveling to Mackinac Island this summer. The Pirate Festival will include a pirate party on their dock, pirate music, pirate trivia, family-friendly photo opportunities, a cruise and two competitions: Talk Like a Pirate and Dress Like a Pirate. All ages are welcome to participate in the competitions.

The winner of the Dress Like a Pirate Competition will get a free private cruise aboard the Good Fortune for up to 50 people. The winner of the Talk Like a Pirate competition will get four VIP tickets to any Good Fortune pirate cruise of their choice.

All the fun is taking place this Saturday, June 20. The festival starts at 11 a.m., then at 4:45 p.m. the Good Fortune is leaving and heading to Mackinac Island -- where it will get ready for the pirate cruise happening under the Mackinac Bridge at 6 p.m. All the festivities will culminate with the firing of the Good Fortune's cannon!

For more information on the Good Fortune pirate ship as well as the Great Lakes Pirate Festival, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.