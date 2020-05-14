Support small businesses with a Food Truck Drive Thru

The event is happening Friday in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Friday, you can support your local small businesses and enjoy some delicious food from the comfort of your own car with a Food Truck Drive Thru.

The event is happening May 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monroe Ave. in northwest Grand Rapids. Online orders will be available for some of the vendors, and you'll need to do is wait in your car for the tasty treats to be delivered to you.

The event asks that after you get your food, you find a new location to enjoy it.

