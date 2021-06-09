Food Truck Festival kicks off in Kentwood June 19

The event will take place Saturday, June 19 at the Kentwood branch of the Kent District Library.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is kicking off the summer season with a Food Truck Festival.

The summer food truck festival will start on June 19 in the parking lot of the Kent District Library, Kentwood branch at 4950 Breton Avenue SE.

The event is free to the community and will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

16 food trucks are slated to participate, with live music and a beer tent also taking place.

“We’re pleased to expand the Food Truck Festival to two dates and double the opportunity for community members to come together for fun, fellowship and fantastic local food and music,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “We’re delighted to again partner with GR8 Food Trucks, vendors and musicians to provide this wonderful all-ages event for our community.”

The second food truck festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 11.

Food trucks participating in the event include:

More information can be found at kentwood.us/SummerFoodTruckFestival.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.