KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Forest Hills Eastern is inviting the community to kick off their holiday shopping on Saturday, Nov. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The school - located at 2200 Pettis Ave. NE, Ada - will be hosting over 80 vendors selling everything from home goods to fashion items.

The event also serves as the biggest senior fundraiser, helping pay for a safe and fun all night party at the end of the school year. The event will have refreshments, including pizza, pasta, kettle corn, cider and more. There will be a raffle and many volunteers will be available to help folks both inside and out, including helping people carry things to their cars.

Cash and credit will be accepted at the event. To learn more about Forest Hills Eastern's Holiday Expo, click here.

