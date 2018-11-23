GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The #MeToo movement brings awareness to sexual harassment and sexual assault. It was founded by Tarana Burke (who is also a part of the "Silence Breakers") in 2006 but it was not until October of 2017 when the movement went viral after sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein became public.

Tarana Burke founded the #MeToo movement to help survivors of sexual violence, particularly women of color from low wealth communities, heal. She led the movement using the idea of "empowerment through empathy," letting survivors know that they are not alone.

Social media posts made by high-profile celebrities that included Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltro, Asley Judd and Jennifer Lawrence helped women from all walks of life to stand up for the injustice.

The "Silence Breakers" were collectively named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2017 and Tarana Burke was one of Time's 100 Most Influential People for 2018.

After laying the foundation for the movement that inspires solidarity and amplifying the voices of thousands of victims of sexual abuse Tarana Burke will be here in Grand Rapids. She will be the keynote speaker at the Inforum West Michigan's Capstone event. The dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 29 and will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. Registration for the event starts at 5:30 p.m. The dinner lasts until 7:30 p.m.

The Capstone dinner serves as an annual celebration to end the year and Inforum West Michigan thinks that Tarana Burke's keynote will be the culmination of a year of programing that has inspired, educated and encouraged women to support each other.

“We know that Tarana will bring insight, strategy and value to all who attend our Capstone event, especially for women leaders, HR directors and personnel, women leaders of color, CEOs, and those working in nonprofits serving women and girls, and countless others who care about the culture we create for those with whom we work and employ,” said Debra Minton, founder and president of Philanthropia Partners, who chairs the Inforum West Michigan Regional Council. “Her approach to this challenging topic is constructive and affirming.”

“Having the opportunity to have Tarana Burke speak at our Capstone event is such an honor,” said Terry Barclay, Inforum president and CEO. “Her hard work, bravery and ability to bring people together has reshaped and expanded the conversation surrounding sexual harassment and assault.”

Sponsorships, including table sponsorships as well as individual tickets for the event are currently available. For ticket information, click here.

For more information about sponsorships, contact Becky Puckett-Wood, vice president of corporate and member engagement, at 616-588-9400 or bpuckett-wood@inforummichigan.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13OnYourSide.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM