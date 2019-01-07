WEST MICHIGAN - Summer is finally here and the 4th of July is quickly approaching.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan: Allegan Jubilee Independence Celebration downtown Allegan on July 3; parade starts at 5:30 p.m.; live music, food, activities and a zip line at 6 p.m.; fireworks show starts at 10:15 p.m.

Dorr: Annual 4th of July Festival from June 30-July 4. 5K Run/Walk on June 30, disc golf tournament, worship service, bingo tent, classic car and truck show, music, community flea market, breakfast, karaoke and more (to view times and locations, click here). The parade starts at 9 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Parade viewing areas on south 18th Street & West 142nd Avenue, continuing past the parks. Fireworks show begins at dusk on July 4.

Douglas: Douglas Parade, field sports, sandcastle building, live music and food. Fireworks show starts at dusk on Lake Kalamazoo.

Hopkins: The 4th of July Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 4. The downtown park will have vendors, music, special games and raffles, along with a Queen's contest in the evening. Fireworks show at dusk.

Plainwell: Fireworks show at the airport around dusk on July 4.

Saugatuck: Parade at 2 p.m. on July 4 down Butler Street. Waterfront Festival from noon-9 p.m. at Coghlin Park. Fireworks at the harbor around dusk.

BARRY COUNTY

Shelbyville: Fireworks show over the lake on Briggs Road starting at dusk on July 6.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek: Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival on July 4 and July 6, starts at 10:30 p.m. at the W. K. Kellogg Airport.

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia: 4th of July Celebration at the Ionia Free Fair Grounds on July 3; fireworks start at dusk.

Portland: Fireworks show at Portland High School at dusk on July 3. The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kent Street on the 4th.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Portage: Fireworks show on July 3 at dusk at Ramona Park.

Schoolcraft: Fireworks show on July 4 at dusk at Schoolcraft High School.

KENT COUNTY

Ada/Cascade: The fireworks show starts at dusk on July 4 at Ada Christian School.

Comstock Park: Family Fare Special Expanded Fireworks show at the Fifth Third Ballpark following the Whitecaps game starting at 7:05 p.m. on July 3.

East Grand Rapids: 4th of July Celebration events all day July 4. Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m.; Parade starts at Sherman and Wealthy Street intersection at noon. There will be activities, music and food starting at 1 p.m. at John Collins Park. The day ends with fireworks show over Reeds Lake starting at dusk.

Grand Rapids: Fourth of July activities, food and music at Ah-Nab-Awen Park starting at 6 p.m. on July 6. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m. (more info on Facebook).

Grandville: There's a pancake breakfast in the morning, various family-friendly activities at Grandville Middle School all day on July 4 and the parade starts at 11 a.m. (full list and times). Fireworks show starts at dusk over the middle school.

Kentwood: A $5 pancake breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station on Walma Avenue SE starting at 9:30 a.m. Annual parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at Crestwood Middle School and ending at Challenger Elementary. All day celebration at Kentwood City Hall, featuring carnival rides, giant inflatables and food vendors/trucks; Sweet J Band will perform; fireworks show at dusk. (All events happening July 4)

Sand Lake: Fireworks show at 10:30 on July 4.

MASON COUNTY

Hamlin Lake: Fireworks show on July 6 at Camp Douglas Smith, directly across the lake from Wilson Hill Park. Starts at 10:15 p.m.

Ludington: Annual Ludington Freedom Festival from July 3-4; Children's and Pet Parade on July 3rd at 6 p.m. Grand Parade down Ludington Avenue at 1 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks show starts at 10:30 p.m.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon: Muskegon Rockstock happening July 3-7 at Heritage Landing. $5 per day. Fireworks show over Heritage Landing on July 4 starting at dusk. Free viewing anywhere downtown Muskegon or along Muskegon Lake. Fireworks on the deck of the USS LST 393 will be happening on July 4 at dusk as well.

Twin Lake: Fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Twin Lake Park.

Whitehall-Montague: Fireworks show on July 4 starting at dusk at the north end of White Lake.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Croton: Freedom Fest on the Causeway starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 11 at the Croton Township Causeway on July 6. There will be live music, food, and a beer tent. The boat parade starts at 7 p.m., it starts by the Driftwood and follows the shoreline to the Croton Campground. Fireworks show starts around dusk.

Hesperia: Fireworks shot off over the White River in downtown Hesperia on July 4 at dusk.

Fremont: Fireworks over Fremont Lake on July 3 at dusk.

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart: Hart Spark Fireworks show at John Gurney Park Beach over Hart Lake on July 2 starting at 10 p.m.

Pentwater: Annual fireworks show at Charles Mears State Park on July 3 at dusk.

Silver Lake: Thunder of the Dunes fireworks on July 4 at dusk. Happening at Silver Lake State Park.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale: Parade on GVSU's campus starting at 10 a.m. on July 4. Later that day, the Chicken BBQ fundraiser at the Allendale Township Community Park from 11:30 until everything sells out; Critter Barn petting zoo, auto show, bounce houses and more. Live music from 8 until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks show starts up around dusk over the park. Full list of events and times visit the Allendale 4th of July Facebook page.

Grand Haven: Fireworks show at Waterfront Stadium starting at dusk on July 4.

Holland: JOYfest on July 4 at Kollen Park, featuring vendors, music and a fireworks show at dusk.

Marne: Berlin Raceway Independence Day Fireworks show starting at dusk on July 6.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Hartford: Fireworks show at Hartford Motor Speedway on July 5 at dusk.

South Haven: Light Up the Lake fireworks show at the South Pier over Lake Michigan on July 3 at dusk.

