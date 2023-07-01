LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The skies of West Michigan are set to be lit up with the sights and sounds of the holiday weekend!
With Fourth of July weekend officially kicking off, communities across West Michigan are celebrating with parades, fireworks displays and more.
Still trying to cement your holiday plans? We've got you covered! Here's a list of all the celebrations and fireworks shows happening in the area.
Fireworks displays in West Michigan
Kent County
- Grand Rapids fireworks — Saturday, July 1
- Live music, fireworks
- Info here
- Caledonia Independence Day Celebration — Saturday, July 1
- Parade, fireworks
- Info here
- Ada Township Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
- Parade, car show, live music, fireworks
- Info here
- East Grand Rapids Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
- Parade, ski show, live music, fireworks
- Info here
- Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
- Pancake breakfast, 5K run and walk, parade, carnival, fireworks
- Info here
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
If we missed fireworks displays happening in the West Michigan area, send us an email at news@13onyourside.com and we'll add it to our list!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.