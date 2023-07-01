LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays in West Michigan

West Michigan is celebrating Independence Day with classic fireworks displays and parades. Here's our list.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The skies of West Michigan are set to be lit up with the sights and sounds of the holiday weekend!

With Fourth of July weekend officially kicking off, communities across West Michigan are celebrating with parades, fireworks displays and more.

Still trying to cement your holiday plans? We've got you covered! Here's a list of all the celebrations and fireworks shows happening in the area.

Fireworks displays in West Michigan

Kent County

Grand Rapids fireworks — Saturday, July 1 Live music, fireworks Info here

Caledonia Independence Day Celebration — Saturday, July 1 Parade, fireworks Info here

Ada Township Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Parade, car show, live music, fireworks Info here

East Grand Rapids Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Parade, ski show, live music, fireworks Info here

Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Pancake breakfast, 5K run and walk, parade, carnival, fireworks Info here



Muskegon County

Muskegon Fourth of July Fireworks — Tuesday, July 4 Info here

White Lake Fourth of July celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Parade, live music, fireworks Info here



Ottawa County

Allendale Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Parade, activities, fireworks Info here

Holland Independence Day Celebration — Tuesday, July 4 Info here

Grand Haven fireworks — Saturday, July 1 Fireworks after the musical fountain show Info here



If we missed fireworks displays happening in the West Michigan area, send us an email at news@13onyourside.com and we'll add it to our list!

