x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays in West Michigan

West Michigan is celebrating Independence Day with classic fireworks displays and parades. Here's our list.
Credit: Getty Images
People standing in front of a colorful fireworks display.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The skies of West Michigan are set to be lit up with the sights and sounds of the holiday weekend!

With Fourth of July weekend officially kicking off, communities across West Michigan are celebrating with parades, fireworks displays and more.

Still trying to cement your holiday plans? We've got you covered! Here's a list of all the celebrations and fireworks shows happening in the area.

Fireworks displays in West Michigan

Kent County

  • Grand Rapids fireworks — Saturday, July 1
  • Caledonia Independence Day Celebration — Saturday, July 1
  • Ada Township Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
    • Parade, car show, live music, fireworks
    • Info here
  • East Grand Rapids Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
    • Parade, ski show, live music, fireworks
    • Info here
  • Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
    • Pancake breakfast, 5K run and walk, parade, carnival, fireworks
    • Info here

Muskegon County

  • Muskegon Fourth of July Fireworks — Tuesday, July 4
  • White Lake Fourth of July celebration — Tuesday, July 4

Ottawa County

  • Allendale Fourth of July Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
  • Holland Independence Day Celebration — Tuesday, July 4
  • Grand Haven fireworks — Saturday, July 1
    • Fireworks after the musical fountain show
    • Info here

If we missed fireworks displays happening in the West Michigan area, send us an email at news@13onyourside.com and we'll add it to our list!

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

'Movies On Deck' returns on USS LST 393 in Muskegon

Before You Leave, Check This Out