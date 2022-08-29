'Chrysanthemums & More!' exhibition kicks off in September at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens is presenting its annual fall horticulture exhibition with Chrysanthemums & More!, opening to the public Sept. 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate the changing of the seasons at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park with the fall exhibition, Chrysanthemums & More!

Beginning on Sept. 16, the gardens will be presenting its annual fall horticulture exhibition which features the largest display of chrysanthemums in Michigan.

The exhibition spans across 158 acres at Frederik Meijer Gardens and focuses on autumn plantings that are arranged in unique color combinations.

It all begins as you walk through the Grand Entry Garden and Welcome Center. Floral designers from all over have created massive arrangements of chrysanthemums and other plants.

You can also find arrangements in the Gunberg and BISSELL Corridors including a rotating display in the BISSELL Corridor that is updated weekly by different local floral designers.

There are also displays and arrangements in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor and Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

The exhibition continues outdoors in the many gardens throughout the park.

During the exhibition, there is also special fall programming beginning in September and lasting through the end of October.

September Events

Sept. 20 - Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

Sept. 25 - Unexpected Color in Nature

Sept. 27 - Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

October Events

Oct. 1 - Fall Family Day

Oct. 1 and 2 - Fall Bonsai Show

Oct. 4 - Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

Oct. 9 - Unexpected Color in Design

Oct. 21 - Hallowee-ones

Oct. 23 - Unexpected Color in Floral Displays

Learn more about the chrysanthemum exhibition and the fall events schedule at MeijerGardens.org.

