CASCADE, Mich. - "Serving those who Served." For the second year, "Partners in Dental Care" are holding a "Free Dental Care Day" for local veterans.

The office will only be open for veterans on Friday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Partners in Dental Care office is located at 2565 Forest Hill Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Visit their website for more information.

