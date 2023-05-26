More Fun This Weekend At Old Fashioned Days in Fruitport!

Old Fashioned Days continue this weekend and through Memorial Day in Fruitport. Meteorologist Michael Behrens previews the event.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The Memorial Day weekend is always the unofficial start to summer, and that means fair season is here as well!

In Fruitport, things are already well under way as Old Fashioned Days returned this week and will continue through the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday. The event is hosted by the Fruitport Lions Club and plays host to numerous both free and paid activities.

Some of the free attractions include fireworks Friday and Sunday night after 10:15 p.m., a parade on Saturday for the kids at 10:45 a.m. (along with other free kids activities), live music each night, and another parade on Memorial Day at 2 p.m.

Rides are open daily, from at least noon through midnight this weekend, and until 7 p.m. on Memorial Day. Armbands for unlimited rides cost $30, and there are plenty of fun carnival games and food to take in if rides are not your cup of tea.

Pat Stressman, President of the Fruitport Lions Club, told us more about the event.

Pat said, "It's been going on for years. It started out with a business group, many, many years ago when I was a kid, and since then the Lions have taken it over. I can't remember exactly which year this is, but every year we had it on the Memorial Day weekend, except during COVID. We had two years where we couldn't do it during COVID. We have about 56 members of our club, and we try to get all of them involved."

The weather is looking great but warm this weekend, so grab some water and some sunblock, then head on out!

