GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday, Aug 3 families in need can help their kids get ready to go back to school. Biship Marvin Sapp and the Lighthouse Family is hosting a Back to School Rally from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brookside Elementary School. (2505 Madison Ave. - Next to Lighthouse Full Life Center Church).

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, food, rides, music and so much more!

