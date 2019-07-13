GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before you bust out the iPad or another movie, it might be fun to bring out a board game instead.

City Built Brewing, Blue Bridge Games and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are partnering to help you out. On Tuesday, July 16, you are invited to a game night at the museum. There will be award winning board games, card games, giant games and interactive exhibits you can enjoy.

Blue Bridge Games will help you learn new games like Azul, Kingdomino and Codenames. You don't have to have any experience to play in the tournaments either.

The event is open to anyone over the age of 21. Tickets are $15 each and $10 for Museum Members. Each ticket also comes with a drink voucher for the cash bar, supplied by City Built Brewing.

Game Night begins at 6:00 p.m. with tournaments beginning at 7:00 p.m.

