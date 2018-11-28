ROCKFORD, Mich. - Ginger Zee is back in town.

On Tuesday evening, the West Michigan native and Chief Meteorologist for ABC was signing copies of her books at Epilogue Books in Rockford.

Zee has written a memoir, "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One," and a juvenile fiction book, "Chasing Helicity." She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in August that she is also working on a follow-up to her memoir.

While Zee is in town, she will also be the keynote speaker at the Catholic Charities of West Michigan Raising Hope Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Today @Ginger_Zee was at Epilogue Books in Rockford signing her books. Tomorrow she’ll be on @mywestmi on @wzzm13! pic.twitter.com/Aq66DHQEFU — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) November 28, 2018

