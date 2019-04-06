GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts is taking place June 7-9, 2019, and this year, Perrin Brewing is getting in on the fun.

The Comstock Park brewery is partnering with the festival and has created Amber of the Arts as the official beer of the festival. It is an amber ale described as "deep, complex and thought provoking." It has malt-forward characteristics and a pleasant hop aroma. It is currently available at Perrin Brewing and will be available at several local businesses during the festival.

RELATED: Festival of the Arts celebrating 50 years: What's to come

The festival itself is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids at Calder Plaza. It begins on Friday and continues through Sunday:

Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

There are multiple performances throughout the three days of the festival. You can find the whole list here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.