GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World's Largest Drag Brunch is happening on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. The event is hosted by Michigan Drag Brunch.

It's been about two years since Michigan Drag Brunch started hosting events around the state. And last year, they set a world record for the largest drag brunch.

Trevor Straub, the CEO and show producer for Michigan Drag Brunch, said Sunday's event is already sold out and they are expecting over 600 people to attend. While last year's event set the record, Straub says this year is going to be even bigger with 12 drag entertainers, including RuPaul's Drag Race performer Farrah Moan, and silk aerial performances.

The theme of the drag brunch is "Winter Wonderland" and there will also be giant ice sculptures on display.

A portion of ticket sales from Michigan Drag Brunch events are donated to HQ Grand Rapids, a drop-in center for homeless youth in Grand Rapids.

